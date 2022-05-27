WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High School sophomore Jessica Brown displayed tremendous talent this track and field season and the future is absolutely bright for her as she progresses into her senior year this fall.

Jessica is the Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Oilers. She thanked each of her three coaches, her track and field teammates, her family, and friends for helping her develop her talents. She was a top-notch sprinter for the Oilers this track and field season and should be one of the best in the region her junior year.

"I have been running track since I was in sixth grade and the thing I like most about track is the people," she said. "I made so many friends through track since I’m a sociable person. I participate in Student Council Peer Leadership, and band. Being in athletics and the other things helps develop leadership skills and builds self-confidence."

Brown said she is undecided on where she will attend college in two years.

Oilers head track and field coach Russ Colona said Jessica posted bests of 13.27 in the 100 meters and 28.7 in the 200 meters this season. He said Jessica has an very bright future with two years of track and field left.

"I’m interested to major in Political Science," she said. "I am a High Honor Roll student. I am also going to compete in cross country in the fall."

