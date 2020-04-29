EDWARDSVILLE - The new Trace on the Parkway project at the intersection of Governors Parkway and Illinois Route 157 in Edwardsville has created signficant excitement.

Today, Kunkel Wittenauer Group (KWG), which is serving as the residential property manager for the project, released new details about the commercial retailers who will also be located on the property.

Eleven locally-owned businesses have now committed to opening at Trace on the Parkway, with at least one other commercial space retailer expected to be announced in coming months. The businesses include Sunflower Dentistry, Kloss Furniture, Water Sweets Soap Co., Blue Violet Restaurant, Doc's Smokehouse, Willow & Moss Photography, Trends’ter Clothing Boutique, Loverly Boutique, St. Louis Kolache, Taste of Lebanon Restaurant and Goshen Coffee Company, which will feature a drive-thru.

Plocher Construction Company is the local developer for the $50 million mixed-use Trace on the Parkway project at the intersection of Governors Parkway and Route 157 in Edwardsville. The Trace will make up the residential portion of the complex, consisting of 166 luxury apartments which will be a mix of one, two and three -bedroom units. The project will also include 8 townhomes which will be available for purchase.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We are extremely excited about the variety of businesses that will be coming to Trace on the Parkway,” said Renee Wittenauer, Co-owner and Managing Broker of KWG. “Our goal was to create a place where people have excellent retail and dining options within walking distance, and I think this group of businesses certainly helps us achieve that goal and will be a benefit to our residents as well as the entire community.”

Trace on the Parkway recently welcomed its first residents and continues to offer tours of the property virtually and in-person while adhering to social distancing recommendations. Anyone who signs a lease between now and May 1 receives $500 off their first full month’s rent. To see a full list of amenities, schedule a tour or view a walk-through video inside the model units, go to https://traceedwardsville.com/. Appointments can also be scheduled by calling 618-632-8200 ext. 104.

The project includes multiple amenities as well as convenient connections to the Madison County trail system.

Kunkel Wittenauer Group can be contacted at (618) 224-3320. For additional details about this project, please visit https://traceedwardsville.com/.

--

More like this: