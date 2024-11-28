GLEN CARBON - Kellerman Investigations will once again host a Toys for Tots drive.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, community members are invited to stop by Kellerman Investigations at 60 S. Main Street in Glen Carbon to donate toys and enjoy games, a photo booth, raffles and more. Kimberly Brown, who helped organize the event, noted that the goal is to assist local families while providing a fun time for attendees.

“We’re all blessed in our own way,” Brown said. “But to see people that are still struggling be able to contribute toys for children, that is bigger than one person. That’s a feeling, and that’s what this is about. It’s about donating for the children who don’t know any better, who should not have to worry about whether they’re going to get a toy to open up or not.”

While the goal of the event is to collect donations, Brown noted that there will also be games and activities for attendees, including a photo booth and a cookie and hot cocoa/coffee bar. Kellerman Investigations will also be raffling off several gift baskets. Brown expressed her appreciation for the local businesses that donated gift cards and merchandise for these baskets.

Some of the businesses that contributed include Altitude Trampoline Park, Bella Milano, Casey’s, Chef’s Shoppe, Dewey’s Pizza, Ed’s Delicatessen, Mio Osteria, Sacred Grounds Cafe, Scooter’s Coffee, Seams for the Soul Boutique, The Gingham Buffalo and the Weeping Willow Tea Room. Johnston Law Office has also donated “a generous amount of gifts” to the toy drive already this year.

“The community was great about giving to the toy drive last year, so we want to give back and say thank you. We got on the phone and every business that we asked was more than happy to contribute something for the raffle,” Brown said. “It’s been a rough few years for people, and this is a way for those moms and dads, who are reaching in their pockets to donate to a cause, to give them a chance to win something back.”

Brown noted that the event takes place on Small Business Saturday right after Black Friday, which is an ideal time to buy toys to donate. She hopes people will consider patronizing the businesses that donated to the gift basket raffles.

“None of these businesses hesitated to give back, and that’s what it’s all about,” she added. “It is about the children.”

Toys for Tots is sponsored by the U.S. Marine Corps. Brown’s father was a Marine, and he had a great relationship with Greg Kellerman, which is one of the reasons why Kellerman Investigations decided to host the toy drive. This year's event is held in honor of David Warren, Roderick "Rick" Hill and James Svaglic, three servicemen with ties to Kellerman Investigations.

Brown hopes to see many people in attendance on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. Not only will it be a fun community event, but the Toys for Tots drive will also help local families.

“When we had the opportunity to do a Toys for Tots drive, this was something that we wanted to take part in. It’s about the children. It’s about doing something good,” Brown said. “If they’re here for five minutes or 30 minutes, we want them to have that warm feeling that we get from hosting the Toys for Tots event.”

For more information, contact Kellerman Investigations at (618) 288-6662.



