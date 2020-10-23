MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – For the tenth year in a row, Saint Louis Closet Co. will be serving as an official drop-off site for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots’ program. This year, they will be accepting toys from Monday, Nov. 2 through Nov. 30, 2020, at their headquarters on 2626 S. Big Bend Blvd., St. Louis, Missouri 63143.

On Thursday, Nov. 12, Saint Louis Closet Co. will also be hosting a toy drive event from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Masks and proper social distancing are required for those in attendance. Members of the U. S. Marines, Santa, and Mrs. Claus will be found outside, while coffee, hot chocolate, and bagels will be provided inside their showroom.

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is an IRS-recognized 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity which was created at the behest of the U. S. Marine Corps in 1991. Their mission is to collect new, unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas.

Saint Louis Closet Co. designs, manufactures and installs custom closets and organizational systems for both residential and commercial clients. The company is locally-owned and operated by Jennifer Quinn Williams since 1991, offering adjustable, floor-based closet systems and free in-home estimates.

