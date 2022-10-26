WOOD RIVER – Today, Democratic Candidate for State Senate Kris Tharp (IL-56), a police officer of 25 years and current State senator for the 56th district, announced his endorsement from the Township Officials of Illinois (TOI).

“Senator Tharp supports the goals and objectives of our organization. He is readily available when needed to address any issue impacting township government in Illinois," Township Officials of Illinois Treasurer and TOI Executive Director Jerry B. Crabtree said. “We wish Senator Tharp a successful re-election campaign.”

Kris Tharp has been a public servant for 25 years, working as a police officer, an elderly service officer for the seniors in his community, and Deputy Commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, one of the oldest, most successful homicide task forces in the country.

“I have had the honor of serving this community in many roles and through them all, I have remained committed to strengthening and building up our communities,” said Tharp. “My priority is representing all the families in my district and I will continue negotiating in Springfield to bring more investment into local infrastructure projects”

Kris Tharp was born and raised in Wood River, IL, and attended Wood River public schools. Tharp is the Jail Administrator and a Captain at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and is an adjunct professor for Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC) at the police academy. Public service runs deep in Tharp’s family, his wife, son, and nephew also work in law enforcement and his son is a veteran.

Kris Tharp’s previous endorsements include the AFL-CIO, the Illinois Federation of Teachers, the Illinois Education Association, the Southwestern Illinois Building & Construction Trades, AFSCME Council 31, Stand for Children Illinois, Illinois Fraternal Order of Police, Sheriffs of Illinois, Illinois Police Benevolent & Protective Association, Laborers Local 338, Granite City PBPA Unit 15, SEIU Local 73, Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois, and Operating Engineers Local 150. He is also supported by the Illinois Realtors PAC.

