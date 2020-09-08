EDWARDSVILLE – Stacy Jesse has recently joined Town and Country Bank under the organization’s mortgage division. Jesse has assumed the role of Mortgage Loan Officer in Edwardsville, serving homebuyers throughout the Metro East.

“Our entire mortgage team is thrilled to have Stacy as our newest member of the Town and Country family. Her professionalism and overall experience in the mortgage industry are both instrumental for our mortgage operations in the Metro East market. I know Stacy has what it takes to meet the needs all homebuyers she interacts and develops relationships with,” said Dana M. Dow, President, Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services.

“I figured out early on in my career that I love to help people. It is my goal to ensure everyone has an enjoyable, stress free process from beginning to end when purchasing or refinancing their home. I believe my sales experience combined with the excellent loan products Town and Country has to offer will allow me to further help many people in my community,” said Stacy.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jesse graduated from Culver-Stockton College with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology.

Stacy, her husband, Jim, and their children, Gabby and Frank live in Edwardsville and spend most of their time doing fitness activities. Stacy and Jim also own Argus Cryotherapy, helping people in their community with their workout recovery and pain management.

About Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services

Headquartered in Springfield, Illinois, Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services serves clients nationwide. Town and Country provides community lenders complete mortgage fulfillment services using best-in-class systems and products. Town and Country has been a direct approved HUD, FHA, Title II lender since 1962, a Fannie Mae seller/servicer since 1969, a direct approved USDA lender since 1996, and VA lender since 2008. Town and Country Banc Mortgage is the top purchase money and affordable housing lender in its markets. For more information, go to www.townandcountrybank.com.

More like this: