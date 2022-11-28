EDWARDSVILLE – Town and Country Bank is excited to announce that Eric Crony will serve as Branch Manager of our Edwardsville branch. “Town and Country Bank is excited to welcome Eric as the newest addition to our Branch Services team. His deep experience in the financial world will prove to be an asset for the community,” said Wendy Kernan, EVP, Chief Technology and Operations Officer.

“I look forward to growing our loan and deposit base in the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon areas. The university (SIUE) continues to fuel strong economic growth in the Edwardsville area, and I want to see Town and Country Bank capture a greater market share,” said Crony.

In addition to his 30 years of experience in the banking and credit industry, Eric is also in the U.S. Navy Reserve, with nearly 20 years of military experience. Eric earned his Master’s Degree in Management from Fontbonne University in St. Louis. Eric also has several achievements, including the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Navy Rifle Marksmanship Ribbon, and the Navy Pistol Sharpshooter Ribbon. Eric enjoys attending his son’s baseball games with his wife, participating in Scout activities, and volunteering.

He’s also an outdoorsman who likes hiking, camping, range shooting, tennis, softball, and snow skiing.

About Town and Country Financial Corporation Town and Country Financial Corporation is the parent holding company for Town and Country Bank and Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc., with branches in Decatur, Edwardsville, Fairview Heights, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Springfield, Bloomington, and Quincy, the latter operating under the name of Peoples Prosperity Bank. Town and Country Financial Corporation shares are quoted under the symbol TWCF.

