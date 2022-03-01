EDWARDSVILLE – Town and Country Bank is pleased to welcome Shelley Manthei to its growing mortgage lending team in Edwardsville. As a Mortgage Loan Originator, Manthei will assist clients throughout the Metro East with finding the perfect mortgage solutions that meet their distinct purchasing and refinancing needs.

“We are so happy to have Shelley join our expanding mortgage team as a Mortgage Loan Originator based out of our Edwardsville location. Her wealth of experience in mortgage origination and extensive knowledge of unique programs and grants will be a true asset to homebuyers and our mortgage division. I believe her ability to develop deep relationships with homebuyers as well as efficiently work with all levels of our support staff will provide her clients with an exceptional mortgage experience throughout the loan process,” said Cass Wolfenberger, President and CEO of Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services.

“I find that communication is the key element to a smooth transaction. In my new role with Town and Country, you will find that I give all of my customers the time and attention they need to assist throughout the entire mortgage process,” said Shelley.

Manthei graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE), earning a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education.

With more than 10 years of experience in mortgage lending, Manthei is excited to apply her knowledge and continue expanding on her expertise with Town and Country Bank’s mortgage division. Throughout her career, she has held a variety of roles in mortgage servicing, where she was responsible for building and maintaining relationships with realtors, reviewing and verifying loan documents to ensure they were accurate and in accordance with guidelines, and executing the loan origination process for clients by analyzing credit reports, sending loan disclosures, and ordering appraisals.

Shelley has been a resident of Glen Carbon, Illinois for over nine years. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with friends and family, traveling, and watching her daughters play soccer and hockey.

About Town and Country Financial Corporation

Town and Country Financial Corporation, headquartered in Springfield, Illinois, operates as the parent holding company for Town and Country Bank including the Bank's subsidiary, Town and Country Banc Mortgage Services, Inc. (TCBMSI), with locations throughout the central, west-central, and metro-east areas of Illinois. While the Company specializes in commercial banking and mortgage lending, additional products and services offered through its 12 branch offices include retail banking, affordable housing finance options, Small Business Administration 504 and 7(a) loan programs, trust and investments, and agricultural banking. The Company, under TCBMSI, operates Community Mortgage Partners as a third-party provider for residential mortgages to other financial institutions throughout the United States.

Since the Company began in 1962, it has opened multiple branch locations, acquired four community banks and three separate bank branch locations, and grew two Loan Production Offices into full-service branch locations. In 2017, Town and Country became an Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) Company to gain traction toward reaching new goals and producing impactful results for its customers. Town and Country Financial Corporation shares are quoted under the symbol TWCF. For more information about the Bank, please visit www.TownandCountryBank.com.

