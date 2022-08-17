Town And Country Bank And The SIUE School Of Business Partner To Educate Small Businesses.

EDWARDSVILLE – Town and Country Bank is excited to partner with the SIUE School of Business and the SIUE Small Business Development Center (SBDC) to provide a free seminar on Advantage Illinois. The event aims to educate business owners in the Metro East on how Advantage Illinois and FAME can help fund minority, women, disabled, and veteran-owned small businesses.

[ALSO: Alton, Edwardsville, Collinsville, Carrollton, Receive Funds: Pritzker Awards $106 Million Statewide To Rebuild Illinois Downtowns]

The event will begin at noon on September 29, 2022, in the International Room on the 2nd floor of the Morris University Center. The presentation will feature guest speakers Rob Pickerell, VP, Commercial Banking Officer at Town and Country Bank, and Jo Ann Di Maggio, Director of the SIUE Small Business Development Center.

Article continues after sponsor message

Advantage Illinois aims to help entrepreneurs and small businesses start up, expand, and create new jobs at a faster rate.

"Advantage Illinois is a program that provides small business owners another source of funding for loans they may not have otherwise qualified," says Rob. "We want to share information on this little-known program with as many Illinois-based businesses as possible."

"I am happy to partner with Town and Country Bank and Rob Pickerell to share this valuable information," says Jo Ann. "The Advantage Illinois program is a valuable tool that aligns with our goal of helping small businesses grow. The SBDC and I look forward to bringing more awareness to this vital program."

Interested parties can RSVP for the event by visiting www.townandcountrybank.com/advantageil.

More like this: