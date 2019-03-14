Lucky you! This week we begin a new weekly feature with Riverbender and EdGlen Today sharing the trending topics of tourism for the Great Rivers & Routes region! We hope you enjoy our tips, trends and reports on our region’s tourism and events

From green beer to corned beef sandwiches, Irish car bomb drinks to fiddle music, St. Patricks’s will be alive all around the region this weekend. Check out the Alton St. Patrick's Day Festival in Downtown Alton with 16 businesses.

DOWNTOWN ALTON

Alton St. Patrick’s Day Festival

Saturday, March 16

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Downtown Alton

Now, let’s turn to some comforting fun this weekend! Celebrate National Quilt Day in Elsah with hand-crafted art and visual displays!

Elsah Quilt and Needlework Exhibition

Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17

Sat- Noon-4 p.m. and Sun- 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Farley's Music Hall, 37 Mill Street, Elsah IL 62028

Article continues after sponsor message

Want to see more this weekend? Come out to see the collections and explore the past at Gateway Convention Center.

Illinois Archaeology Show

March 15- March 17

Times vary (Friday is 1-7p.m., Sat is 8-5 p.m. and Sun is 8-2 p.m.)

Gateway Center, One Gateway Dr., Collinsville IL 62234

And finally, we can all feel the spring season’s arrival, so there’s no better time that now to plan your home and garden updates for the warmer weather at the Metro East Home and Garden Show. P.S. Fredbird is going to be there too!

EDWARDSVILLE

Metro East Home and Garden Show

Saturday, March 16

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Metro East Lutheran High School, 6305 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville IL 62025

We have a region full of tourism activity and trends! Be sure to check out the latest for our Great Rivers & Routes region of Southwestern Illinois at www.RiversandRoutes.com

More like this: