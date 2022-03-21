ALTON - Laura Scarborough has joined the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau as the new Destination Sales Manager.

Scarborough’s role with the Bureau will include highlighting southwest Illinois to potential domestic and international group travelers as well as attracting meetings/conferences to the six-county bureau region.

“We are looking ahead to ways we can grow the region and we know group travel and meetings are areas we already have a strong presence,” Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the tourism bureau said. “Laura will help keep us front and center in group travel planning and we are excited to have her on the team.”

Scarborough has been the owner of a catering company based in Columbia, MO, The Farmers Daughter. She has also worked as the community sponsorship and donation manager for Landmark Bank, and as the finance manager for the Heart of Missouri United Way, both in Columbia, MO. She most recently worked as the branch office administrator for Edward Jones in Kirkwood, MO.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Great Rivers & Routes team and being able to create exciting, innovative and custom tours for people who want to experience our region,” Scarborough noted. “Sparking the imagination of group travel leaders and small meetings organizers with fresh takes on the history, scenic beauty and behind-the-scenes experiences in the area is my new passion and I’m looking forward to working with travel professionals as they plan their trips to southwest Illinois.”

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is a certified Destination Marketing Organization serving Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Montgomery and Greene counties. The bureau is dedicated to educating visitors about the region by providing information regarding the area’s history, unique landmarks, recreational opportunities, leisure attractions, special events and scenic marvels.

