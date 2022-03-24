ALTON - The following is a statement from Cory Jobe, President & CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau:

“The Alton Riverfront is a gem and is the regional gateway to the Great River Road and unparalleled scenic beauty. I applaud the forward-thinking of Alton Mayor David Goins and members of the Alton City Council to see the need to form a commission which can ultimately transform and develop our coveted riverfront. Outdoor recreational opportunities go together with attracting travelers to southwest Illinois and the Alton Riverfront is key to those developments. Engagement with the residents, the business community, and stakeholders will in turn bring about transformational change to the region.

Article continues after sponsor message

“These changes will then place the Great Rivers & Routes region as a whole in a stronger position for future development along the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway. We all need to be forward-thinking as we approach our rivers and byways. From Route 66 to the Great River Road, the region is primed for development which will have a positive impact on residents and visitors to the area.”

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is a certified Destination Marketing Organization serving Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Montgomery and Greene counties. The bureau is dedicated to educating visitors about the region by providing information regarding the area’s history, unique landmarks, recreational opportunities, leisure attractions, special events and scenic marvels.

More like this: