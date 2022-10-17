Tough Mudder Obstacle Course Adventure Event Coming To World Wide Technology Raceway April 29-30.

ST. LOUIS - Tough Mudder, the global leader in obstacle course adventures, today announced it will host an event at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. The Tough Mudder event is scheduled for April 29-30, 2023. WWTR is located five minutes from downtown St. Louis.

The multi-faceted adventure competition joins a stellar calendar of WWTR events in 2023, including the NASCAR Cup Series, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Midwest Nationals, Formula Drift, and the new SpeedTour Grand Prix Festival for the TransAm Series.

“World Wide Technology Raceway is both an entertainment and recreation destination,” said Chris Blair, World Wide Technology raceway’s Executive Vice President and General Manager. “Hosting Tough Mudder enables us to provide St. Louis and the Metro East Region with another showcase program that illustrates the diversity of our event schedule. With more than 700 acres located less than five minutes from downtown, WWTR can accommodate events of all sizes and Tough Mudder will introduce thousands of participants and enthusiasts to both our venue and our region. We are honored to host the premier endurance obstacle series.”

“We have a dedicated following of Tough Mudder customers in the Midwest, and we are thrilled to introduce a new venue in Southwest Illinois,” said Tyler Bradbury, Tough Mudder’s Director of Marketing. “We’re grateful to the Illinois tourism bureau for their warm welcome and are looking forward to hosting our exciting Tough Mudder event in such an amazing part of the Midwest.”

Tough Mudder will feature the following events, with distances for every adventure level:

Tough Mudder 15K -- This course is loaded with 30 of the world’s craziest obstacles, encouraging teammates and strangers to work together to conquer the 9+ mile course.

Tough Mudder 10K -- Welcome to the sweet spot. With a six-mile course and 20 of our world-famous obstacles to tackle, Tough Mudder 10K is the newest adventure in our obstacle course lineup.

Tough Mudder 5K -- Three miles of Tough Mudder’s famous teamwork-inspired obstacles. Anyone is capable of conquering a Tough Mudder 5K if they have the courage to step up to the starting line.

Tough Mudder is a perfect weekend activity for adventure seekers, offering a full schedule of events across the country in 2023.

For more information, and to register for the Tough Mudder Missouri event, please visit https://toughmudder.com/events/missouri-2023/.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the only track in the world to host the premier series of NASCAR, INDYCAR, and NHRA . Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 700 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 2.0-mile road course, the Gateway Kartplex (a state-of-the-art karting facility), and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and owner Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association.

Our mission: We are committed to making a difference in our community, while providing first-class entertainment and memories that last a lifetime.

About Tough Mudder

Founded in 2010, Tough Mudder is a leading global sports and active lifestyle brand that creates the world’s most extraordinary adventures and champions the power of teamwork. With more than six million participants, the company hosts more than 130 challenges (Tough Mudder Kids, Tough Mudder 5K, Tough Mudder 10K, and Tough Mudder 15K) and endurance (Tough Mudder Infinity, Toughest Mudder and World’s Toughest Mudder) events annually in 10 countries.?The company’s content studio fuels a global movement of people who work together to uncover their hidden potential, providing millions of engaged online?brand enthusiasts with wellness, nutrition and inspirational content delivered daily across social and digital platforms. More than 500,000 new participants are welcomed to the global Tough Mudder community every year. The company is part of the Spartan global family of extreme endurance properties. For more information visit?www.toughmudder.com.

