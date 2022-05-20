MADISON COUNTY - Touchette Regional Hospital (TRH) is reminding the public of its Senior I.Q. (Improving Quality) Program and the importance of maintaining our health as we age to avoid health risks and concerns that are preventable.

“This program is a coordinated and community-based approach to improve the quality of life for seniors 60 and older. We unite physicians, community agencies, home health care staff, social workers, family members, and volunteers who work together as a team for our clients,” says Cora Hughes, Manager of Volunteer Services at Touchette Regional Hospital.

The overall goal of the Seniors I.Q. Program is to provide free aftercare services to the elderly to promote the best quality of life. The program assists seniors with developing individualized, holistic plans of care that improve seniors’ physical, spiritual and social well-being; performing home assessments that reduce safety risks in their homes; making connections with Medicare/Medicaid and other healthcare services; and providing assistance with obtaining resources and services available to them in their community.

“By providing clients with the fundamental resources and education to aide them in self-care as they age, many develop an improved sense of self-worth and experience greater life satisfaction, which helps reduce the stressors associated with aging,” notes Hughes.

Through this program, seniors continue living independently in their own homes and participating in the daily activities they enjoy.

Areas We Serve: St. Clair County,Madison County, and Monroe County

Seniors I.Q. is located on the first floor of Touchette Regional Hospital.

To learn more about the Senior I.Q. Program or to enroll, please call 618.482.7199 or visit https://touchette.org/programs/seniors-iq-improving-quality.



About Touchette Regional Hospital

Touchette Regional Hospital has proudly served the communities of the metro-east for more than 60 years. We offer 24-hour Emergency Department, Intensive Care, Cardiopulmonary, Laboratory, Radiology, Medical Specialty Services, Transportation, Sleep Center, Physical Therapy, Senior Care Services, Start Now Breast Cancer Awareness Program, Southern Illinois Home Healthcare, Special Needs Dentistry for children, and Behavioral Health (inpatient and outpatient). For more information, visit www.touchette.org.

