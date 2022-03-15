As March is National Nutrition Month, Touchette Regional Hospital wants to help increase awareness of the importance of nutrition and provide tips on how you can make healthy food and drink choices, create improved eating habits, and incorporate more physical activity into your daily lifestyle.

Here are some healthy tips from Macia Noorman, MS, RD, LD, Lead Dietitian at Touchette.

1. Make half your plate fruits and vegetable

2. Watch portion sizes

3. Prepare healthy snacks

4. Cook at home

5. Drink more water

6. Get to know food labels

7. Be active

8. Stretch

9. Explore new foods and flavors

“Don’t overwhelm yourself with too many goals at one time. Try to set SMART goals (specific, measurable, achievable, realistic, and time-oriented) and work one day and meal at a time to achieve your goals,” says Noorman.

The staff at Touchette Regional Hospital encourages you to incorporate healthy tips into your daily activities. And if you find that you need additional help in learning how to better manage your health, they can help. An appointment can be made with Touchette’s dietitian with a referral from your primary care provider.

Check out their blog for more details on each of the tips: https://touchette.org/news-and-events/blog?rec_id=104

