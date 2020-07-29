Centreville - Touchette Regional Hospital recognizes the importance of working towards stress safety and ways to cope and build resilience.

Now, more than ever, safety is crucial both inside and outside the workplace. It is critical that you recognize what stress looks like, take steps to build your resilience and know where to go if you need help.

Symptoms of stress can sometimes cause feelings of fear and anxiety, changes in sleeping and eating patterns, difficulty sleeping or concentrating, worsening of chronic health or mental health conditions, mood swings and increased usage of tobacco, alcohol or other substances.

How you cope with these emotions and stress can affect not only your well-being but the well-being of the people you care about, your workplace, and your community. Here are some coping strategies that you can practice at home or work to help build resiliency and reduce stress.

Take breaks from consuming too much media about COVID-19, make time to unwind by doing an activity you enjoy or practicing relaxation techniques, take care of your body by eating healthy, exercising regularly, getting plenty of sleep, and avoiding excessive alcohol/drug use, take care of your emotional health by assessing your needs, stay connected with others via any resource you have available and reach out for support if you are experiencing any overwhelming thoughts or feelings that may affect your well-being.

“One of the hardest things to do is ask for help,” says Gretchen Jackson, Director of Behavioral Health Outpatient Services at TRH. “We have a number of resources available at Touchette that can help. If a person feels like they are struggling with increased feelings of depression, anxiety, or simply having a difficult time managing their emotions and feel they may need someone to talk to, I encourage them to contact our intake counselors and discuss their options for treatment.”

At TRH, the compassionate behavioral healthcare staff is available when needed. Maintaining positive mental health is critically important to a person’s overall wellbeing. Mental health can touch everyone - it doesn’t discriminate. Please contact our Intake department at 618.332.4038 at any time 7 days per week 24 hours a day to set up an appointment with the TRH behavioral health professionals.

