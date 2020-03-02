Touchette Regional Hospital’s efforts to increase the local supply of blood for patients in need will see the return of a mobile blood drive on Friday, March 20, 2020, to the Touchette Elderly Apartments at 5880 Bond Avenue in Centreville, Ill.

The blood drive is made possible by a partnership between Touchette Regional Hospital and the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC), a not-for-profit community blood center that acts as the exclusive provider of blood products and services to more than 110 hospitals in Illinois, Missouri, Iowa and Wisconsin.

“Hospitals can experience shortfalls in blood supply during the winter months due to bad weather and illness that can prevent people from donating. Now that spring is here it’s time for donors to help replenish that supply,” Sulbrena Day, PhD, RN, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer. “We encourage anyone who is able to donate to do so and ensure that blood is always available to people who need it.”

The drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Community Room at Touchette Elderly Apartments. Those interested in donating blood may schedule an appointment during the drive by visiting https://www.bloodcenterimpact.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/84738.

For more information about the drive, please contact Primary Blood Drive Coordinator, Cora Hughes at (618) 332-5289.

About Touchette Regional Hospital

Touchette Regional Hospital (TRH) has proudly served the communities of the Metro-East for more than 60 years. TRH offers Cardiopulmonary, Laboratory, Radiology, Home Healthcare, Medical Specialty Services, Pharmacy, Transportation, Sleep Center, Physical Therapy, Senior Care Services, Start Now Breast Cancer Awareness Program, 24-hour Emergency Department, Special Needs Dentistry for children, Behavioral Health (inpatient and outpatient), Medical/Surgical/Telemetry, Intensive Care and newly updated suites for Surgical Services (inpatient and outpatient). For more information, visit www.touchette.org.

