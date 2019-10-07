SEE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW:

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township’s Touch-A-Truck brought thousands to Edwardsville Township Community Park on Saturday.

The free event featured many trucks along with other vehicles of all kinds for kids to check out and climb on. Construction, emergency, delivery, and public service vehicles were among the vehicles displayed.

“Touch-A-Truck is a favorite of local kids. Everyone loves helping make the event happen. It’s a lot of fun seeing the kids have a good time,” said Isabel Newton, volunteer.

For its sixth annual year, the event has continued to grow, featuring more vehicles, and bringing out larger and larger crowds. Much planning and preparation go into the event each year, with Edwardsville Township working alongside many sponsors and organizations to keep the event free and fun.

The Cardinal Glennon Helicopter, Madison County Sheriff vehicle and military vehicles were among the favorite vehicles of the day. Kids lined up waiting at some of the vehicles for their chance to get a look inside. All of the vehicles were open to let attendees hop inside for photo opportunities. People who worked with each vehicle were present to educate kids on their jobs and what their vehicles were used for.

“Our kids are big fans of trucks so this is the perfect event for them. It’s our second year back and we’re happy they keep putting it on. It’s a lot of fun for the kids, they look forward to this,” said Max Reese, who had brought his sons out to check out the trucks.

Along with the vehicles, a craft station was set up where kids got the chance to paint their own car, face painting was offered, along with were other activities. A few food trucks were also present. Many attendees stayed through the afternoon to take advantage of the wide array of offerings, checking out different booths and sticking around to enjoy lunch at the park.

During the Touch-A-Truck event, a food drive was also held. Canned food donations were welcomed, items that will be used in Thanksgiving Baskets that are distributed to local families.

For more information on Edwardsville Township and the things they do for the community, check out their website https://edwardsvilletownship.com/

