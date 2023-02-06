ALTON - Jersey Community High School's girls advanced their team, while Alton and Granite City advanced two bowlers in Saturday's IHSA Regional Bowling Tournament at Bowl Have Lanes in Alton. Both Alton and Granite City advanced two bowlers each to next week's sectional.

Collinsville's Sophie Tottleben won the individual championship, while the Kahoks won the team title, Highland and Triad advanced as teams.

The Kahoks won with a team score of 5,653, with Highland coming in second at 4,971, Triad placed third with a score of 4,627 and Jersey took the fourth and final team spot with a 4,116. The host Redbirds were fifth at 4,056, Granite was sixth with a 3,831, in seventh place was Civic Memorial with a score of 3,629, eighth place went to Piasa Southwestern at 3,461, East Alton-Wood River came in ninth at 3,356, Edwardsville was 10th with a 3,352 and Metro-East Lutheran was 11th with a score of 2,855.

Tottleben won the individual title with a six-game series of 1,212, while bowlers going through as individuals were Adie Cordani of Carlinville with a 1,030 score, Clara Veloff of the Redbirds went through with a six-game set of 935, with teammate Chalyse Jarrett also qualifying with a score of 920, Lauren Wilson of the Warriors qualified with a 914 set, Natalie Moreland of Roxana went through with an 874 series, Kayla Coffmann of CM qualified with a score of 846, Ashlynn Huber of the Piasa Birds went through with an 840 series and the Warriors' Amelia Lour was the last qualifier with an 836 set.

To go along with Tottleben's championship score, Laila Jacko threw a 1,211 series, Caici Buckman had a four-game set of 759, Livia Montgomery had a four-game series of 750, Emily Dahl threw a four-game series of 682, Taylor Mordis had a three-game series of 546 and Cindy Freeman had a three-game set of 493.

Mackenzie Davis led the Bulldogs with a six-game score of 1,101, while Leanora Nicklin had a series of 1,056, Adilyn Goodwin had a five-game series of 783, Haley Merkle tossed a five-game set of 781, Amara Vrell had a five-game series of 780 and Bailey Mettler had a three-game series of 470.

Haylee Harper led the Knights with a six-game series of 1,002, with Ava Burrlesman tossing a six-game series of 981, Brylee Proffitt throwing a series of 978, Kaylee Broadfield had a series of 865, Riley Reeves threw a four-game series of 540 and Clara Doubet had a two-game series of 261.

Abbi Benz led the Panthers with a 950 series, while Corree Yates tossed a 940 set, Khloee Hall had an 870 series, Julie Vest threw a 726 series and Karlie Edwards had a 632 series. To go along with Veloff's and Jarrett's sectional qualifying scores, Rebekah Von Plinsky had an 831 series, Jaelyn Dierking tossed a 721 series and Berlynn Clayton had a 649 series.

In addition to Wilson and Lour's scores that put them through to the sectional, the Warriors had Lily Lungwitz throw a 794 series, while Breanna Williams had a 716 set and Zoe McCrory bowled a 571 series. To go along with Coffmann's sectional-qualifying score, the Eagles saw Jay Franklin have an 803 series, Mary Lawrence tossed a 716, Linda Pasley had a 682 score and Taylor Hunter threw a 582 series.



While Huber threw her series that put her through to the sectional, the Birds had Kaitlynn Kenna with a 763 series, Maizie Ball threw a 738 set, Miraina Biciocchi had a series of 631, Jillian Hoback had a three-game series of 250 and Hannah McQuay had a three-game set of 239. The Oilers were led by Kylie Crouch's 727 series, while Lorelai Shemonia tossed a 709 set Audrey Cathey tossed a 694 series, Jadyn Watson had a 609 series, April Siglar had a five-game series of 551 and Jada Dupy had a single game of 66.

Grace Kirkpatrick led the Tigers with a 770 series, with Claire Roseman throwing a 751 set, Corinna Winkler had a 718 series, Ava Bohnnenstiehl tossing a 586 series and Kenzi Lebro had a 527 series. The Knights were led by Kasondra Maine's 756 series, while Katie Albrecht tossed a 703 series, Emma Gusewelle had a 534 series and Kristina Maine threw a 509 set.

Roxana didn't field a full team, but to go along with Moreland's qualifying score, Molly Abney had a 649 series, Adriaunna Kudelka came up with a 645 set and Alyssa Abromovich had a 590 series.

The top four teams, along with the qualifying individuals, will compete in the sectional this coming Saturday morning and afternoon in the Belleville East sectional at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville. The state tournament will be held at Cherry Bowl Lanes in Rockford, its traditional home, on Feb. 17-18.

