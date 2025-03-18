LEBANON — In the wake of a devastating tornado that struck on March 14, 2025, community members are rallying to support Tina Curtis, a home healthcare professional in Lebanon who lost everything in the disaster.

The tornado left a path of destruction, rolling over Curtis's home and causing life-threatening injuries to her and her daughter.

Kadie Rose is spearheading a fundraiser to assist Curtis as she navigates the aftermath of the storm. The funds raised will be directed toward securing a new residence, replacing essential belongings, and obtaining reliable transportation, which is crucial for Curtis to resume her work caring for the elderly in the community.

“Tina has dedicated her life to caring for others, and now she needs our help,” Rose said. “Every donation, no matter the size, will make a significant impact on her ability to rebuild.”

As the community comes together to support Curtis, the fundraiser highlights the collective effort to assist those affected by the tornado. Donations are encouraged to help provide a fresh start for Curtis and her daughter during this challenging time.

For those interested in contributing, details about the fundraiser click this link:https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-tina-rebuild-after-tornado-devastation

