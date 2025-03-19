BREESE - Xander Walker is leading a fundraising effort to support his family after severe storms and tornadoes recently ravaged their community, resulting in significant damage to their Breese home. The fundraiser, hosted on GoFundMe, aims to raise money to create a livable space in their garage as they navigate the challenges of rebuilding.

The storm caused a large tree to crash into Walker's two-story home, penetrating the roof and damaging both floors. The impact left the house off its foundation and rendered it uninhabitable.

“The second floor is crushed and is causing parts of our home to separate,” Walker said. The family, which is expecting their first child this fall, is currently displaced and facing the stress of their situation.

Despite the challenges, Walker expressed gratitude for their safety. “We truly are blessed to be alive and physically unharmed from this event,” Xander said. The family has received numerous inquiries from friends and community members about how they can assist. Walker emphasized the importance of self-care while acknowledging the support they have received.

“This money will help us make a livable space in our garage to bridge a gap while we figure out what’s next for our home,” Walker explained. The fundraising campaign reflects the community's spirit of solidarity in the face of adversity.

For those wishing to contribute, the GoFundMe link can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-xander-and-kendra-rebuild-their-home

