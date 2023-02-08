Tori & Matthew's Love Story
February 8, 2023 11:01 AM
Couples names: Tori & Matthew
City: Cottage Hills
Date met or started dating: June 30, 2012
Date married: June 18, 2016
What makes your relationship special? We are always there for each other no matter what. Through hard times and good times.
Share a memory you have made together: Finding out we were expecting after 6 years of trying. We are going to be welcoming our daughter soon!