MADISON COUNTY - TorHoerman Law staff will be hosting a Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, November 20th at the Alton Amphitheater. The law firm will be giving away 500 turkeys and raffling off other prizes and items. Masks are required for the drive-thru, contactless event.

The giveaway event, which was started in 2014, is supported by local organizations and businesses.

“The unsung heroes of the Turkey Giveaway are the sponsors” Attorney and President of the THL Employee Foundation Tyler Schneider said. “They play such a huge role in helping us to get through this process. They are the wheels that keep us moving forward.”

With the event growing in success over the years, THL employees have been able to see the positive effects it has had on the community.

“It’s very satisfying personally to be a part of an event where we can give some support to those in the community who might be having a difficult time,” Attorney Eric Terry said. “I first realized how impactful the event was when someone told me that because of the event, they were able to have a traditional Thanksgiving for the first time in a couple of years.”

As 12% of Madison County families face difficulty in obtaining consistent meals, the giveaway aims to lift the weight from the shoulders of families who may be struggling and provide them with a free and delicious Thanksgiving dinner.

“The Turkey Giveaway is important because we are able to provide Thanksgiving dinners to households that may not have enough in their budget to purchase a turkey and other food,” Paralegal and Event Organizer Kristie Stephens said. “This could make a difference in deciding whether to buy medicine or pay a bill. This will be one less thing to worry about as the Holiday season approaches.”

Beyond this year’s giveaway, there are future hopes to expand the giveaway further.

“The only thing that can make this giveaway better is to let it grow,” Schneider said. “More community involvement, more donations, and more people allow us to expand our reach and help more people. It’s power in numbers.”

This is the second turkey giveaway hosted with COVID precautions in mind, serving as a reminder that the community is still feeling the varying effects of the pandemic. THL hopes that the event can help ease the financial burden of the holiday and give attendees peace of mind to celebrate safely with friends and family.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Alton Amphitheater - 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton, IL, and will begin at 10 AM.

In order to encourage safety for both our staff & the community, all participants & recipients will be required to wear masks. The giveaway will be a drive-through event and proper safety measures will be taken to limit the risk of COVID.

A special thank you to CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP, Walton Telken, Paszkiewicz Litigation Services, The Lane Family, Urban League, Source Juicery, and Robert Chick Fritz. Without these generous donors, and our other sponsors, this event could not be possible.

We would also like to recognize the Alton Police, who have graciously donated their time to help coordinate the Turkey Giveaway.

For more information about the Turkey Giveaway, visit: https://www.torhoermanlaw.com/thanksgiving-turkey-giveaway-event/

