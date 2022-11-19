TorHoerman Law Turkey Giveaway 2022

ALTON – Staff from TorHoerman Law hosted a drive-thru turkey giveaway Saturday morning in the Alton Amphitheater parking lot. The tradition started in 2014 and has grown every year. This year, they were prepared to hand out 500 turkeys.

With the average full-sized turkey costing around $20, it can be estimated that TorHoerman Law gave away over $10,000 worth of food Saturday morning. All for a good cause.

“It’s more than just the food for us,” Paralegal and event organizer Kristie Stephens said. “We want to take the worry of providing a Thanksgiving dinner off the plate of families in need.”

Throughout the years TorHoerman Law has impacted the lives of hundreds, if not thousands of people in the Metro-East area.

“A lot of our employees have grown up in the Alton area,” Attorney Eric Terry said.

He’s just happy to be helping give back to the community.

“It’s just great to see staff from our firm, our family members as well as other volunteers. It’s important people have a nice Thanksgiving meal to spend with friends and family.”

The freezing cold temperatures Saturday morning didn’t stop dozens of volunteers from helping out and organizing this event.

They began passing out turkeys around 9:30 a.m. after long lines started to back up Landmarks Blvd. People were lined up as early as 8 a.m. to ensure their spots.

Even Alton Mayor David Goins attended the event and passed out some turkeys himself.

“It’s giving back to the community in a wonderful way by supplying turkeys for our residents, not just here in Alton but I’m pretty sure they’re coming from different places as well,” Goins said. “It’s a great community event and I’m just thankful for this organization doing it.”

Both Terry and Goins agreed that this is an especially important time to be doing this with everything going on economically.

“It’s just a wonderful way to give back and to take a little financial stress off of families struggling with inflation and things like that,” Goins said.

“It’s a good thing to do, especially in these economic times we have right now,” Terry added.

It isn’t expected that they’ll have any turkeys leftover, but if they do Terry said that they will be taken to local food shelters and donated to other organizations.

TorHoerman Law has no intentions of stopping this yearly tradition.

