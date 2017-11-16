ALTON - As Thanksgiving approaches the Edwardsville law firm TorHoerman Law handed out 500 free turkeys at the Alton Salvation Army Thursday morning for the fourth year in row.

When the law firm discovered that 21 percent of children in the county live in "food insecure" homes, they decided to take on the task of helping to ensure children in the area were able to share in the traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

"This is really an uplifting experience," Pastor Velda Peals from St. John's Missionary Baptist Church said. "It helps so many people. To know that there's going to be a turkey on the table in every home of the people here, it just gives so many families a reason to smile and that's absolutely amazing."

Pastor Peals said it's great to see generosity like this among neighbors.

"It's such a morale booster for the community," Peals added. "Talk about a blessing, there's not enough words to describe how much we appreciate TorHoerman for doing this, to look out for others like this is amazing."

Article continues after sponsor message

Kristine Stephens, from TorHoerman Law, said once the word gets out about the turkey give away the community really comes together in order to make the day a success.

"It's amazing," she said. "Chick Fritz donates a truck, every year when we ask them they say yes, no questions asked. We're just so thankful for companies like that."

Knowing that so many families will be able to have a turkey dinner on Thanksgiving is truly a great feeling Stephens said.

"It's awesome, that's all I can say," Stephens said. "It's a blessing. You just don't know how much this can impact people. It just warms my heart to know that we're able to do this, to know that so many people aren't going to be hungry on Thanksgiving."

“Bringing awareness to the issue of hunger in our community and maybe helping with a family memory – or, better yet, 500 family memories – is a good place to start,” Tor Hoerman, owner of the firm, said in a press release. “I am proud of our staff and all of our generous friends that join us in this initiative, and I look forward to helping not only on November 16 but on many more occasions and in different ways in the future.”

More like this: