EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville based law firm TorHoerman Law is growing. The firm is currently building a new office at 210 S. Main Street in downtown Edwardsville and has added four new partners.

Construction of the 5,000-square foot building will begin on the 210 S. Main Street property at the end of the month, with demolition of the existing property to occur first. Projected completion is late summer of 2018.

“We have reached the point where we were outgrowing our previous office, and with the announcement of adding four partners to the firm, we felt it was time to build our own space,” Tor Hoerman, founder of TorHoerman Law, LLC said. “It’s an exciting time for our firm because the new office and partnerships will give us the opportunity to better serve the needs of our clients.”

The additional partners are Eric Terry, Steven Davis, Kenneth Brennan, and Jacob Plattenberger who have all been with TorHoerman Law since 2009. Please join us in congratulating Eric, Steven, Kenneth, and Jacob. We look forward to continuing to work together and helping better serve our clients.

Additional Information About the New Partners:

As a plaintiffs' personal injury lawyer, Eric Terry primarily concentrates his practice on advocating for clients who have been harmed by negligence on the part of pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers. Prior to becoming an attorney, he worked for more than 10 years as a parole officer. While he enjoyed helping former convicts become responsible members of society, he also saw firsthand the devastating toll that drugs, including prescription drugs, can have on a person's life. He has represented clients in cases involving a multitude of prescription drugs and medical devices, including robotic surgical systems, Pradaxa, Januvia, vaginal mesh and Yaz.

Article continues after sponsor message

Steven Davis has been representing people injured by the wrongful acts of pharmaceutical companies in the development and marketing of dangerous drugs and medical devices for 14 years.

While in law school, Steven worked at the offices of the Saline County, Illinois State’s Attorney and at the offices of the Vanderburgh, Indiana County Prosecutor. He received first-rate courtroom training as a legal representative for the counties, but was drawn to a career that would allow him to fight for everyday people.

At TorHoerman Law, Steven fights for victims harmed when manufacturers of drugs, medical devices, and chemicals put profit ahead of safety.

Throughout his career, Jacob W. Plattenberger has taken hundreds of depositions, argued in countless hearings and tried over 35 cases to a jury. This type of trial experience is exceedingly rare in complex civil litigation, and having seen it from the defense side gives Jake an added advantage.

Jacob anchors the TorHoerman Law Chicago office, where he focuses on nationwide, complex pharmaceutical and medical device litigations such as in Re:Incretin Mimetics Products Liability litigation currently pending in the Southern District of California, and the various Transvaginal Mesh multidistrict litigations pending in the Southern District of West Virginia. In addition to his involvement in pharmaceutical litigation, Jacob also maintains a personal injury practice representing individuals and families who have been victims of catastrophic auto and truck accidents, product failures, maritime accidents, and medical negligence.

Kenneth Brennan is an accomplished trial lawyer with over 20 years of experience in courtrooms throughout the United States. Kenneth’s extensive experience on both sides of the “v." has given him the broad range of practical knowledge and understanding required to address the complex technical and legal issues that arise in mass tort litigations. Kenneth is proud to have taken on some of the largest industries in the world – including the pharmaceutical, communications, auto, banking, and insurance industries. Kenneth is currently court-appointed lead counsel in consolidated litigation involving hundreds of plaintiffs injured by World War II era releases of radioactive material in and around St. Louis, Missouri. Prior to concentrating on mass tort cases, Kenneth had a successful career representing individual consumers, small businesses, multinational corporations, franchisors, and franchisees.

About TorHoerman Law

At TorHoerman Law, personal injury law is all we do. Whether you have been hurt on the job, in a car, or by a drug or medical device you used, you can count on our experienced team to work for you. Since 2009, our office has negotiated more than $3 billion in verdicts and settlements. THL is a group of experienced people that believe in justice for individuals harmed through no fault of their own. To learn more, visit https://www.torhoermanlaw.com/.

More like this: