ALTON – The holiday spirit has definitely taken a turn in the right direction for area residents because of a giving law firm – Tor Hoerman Law of Edwardsville.

Tor Hoerman Law in Edwardsville, along with several other sponsors, had their third annual Turkey Giveaway at the Salvation Army in Alton on Thursday morning.

Eric M. Terry, a Tor Hoerman attorney, was a spokesperson for the firm at the event before he rolled up his sleeves to help deliver turkeys.

“I think and hope this means a lot to the people who get them,” he said. “This time of year can be tough on people. If we can do a little something positive for them that is what we are here to do.

“Most of the employees of the firm are from the area,” he said. “We have a large group who grew up in the Alton and Granite City areas. We have a lot of personal ties and this becomes personal for us as well.”

Alton Mayor Brant Walker had a smile on his face the entire time during the giveaway and also rolled up his sleeves to help. As customary, the Alton mayor delivered the first turkey to the lucky recipient.

“It is tremendous that the law firm comes to help out the less fortunate,” he said. “What better a way to kick off Thanksgiving than handing out turkeys right before the holiday. The tree lighting is Friday and this really puts you in the holiday spirit. There were 500 turkeys given away here and 500 in Granite City.”

Lt. Teri Ellison of the Salvation Army in Alton, said this is the third year Tor Hoerman Law has led this partnership.

“I don’t know of any other private company doing something like this,” she said of the massive turkey giveaway. “We have been here five years and the Simmons Hanly Conroy Law Firm also gives a lot to the local food pantries.”

Ellison said with the holiday season approaching, everyone should think of others, especially the less fortunate.

“I think what I see in this is really what communities ought to be doing, coming together, and doing it for one another,” she said.

