The St. Louis Cardinals have announced the signing of three more draft picks–including their top selection, Scott Hurst.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Selected in the third round, Hurst led Cal State Fullerton in 12 different offensive categories and was recently named to the ABCA/Rawlings Division I All-America Second Team. He hit .241 (7-29) and scored seven runs for the Titans before they were eliminated from the College World Series.

The team has also signed 33rd round pick, Cal State Fullerton second baseman Taylor Bryant and 35th round pick, pitcher Alex Gallegos (Torrance HS, California).

The Cardinals now have five of their top eight draft picks signed.

photo credit: Cal State Fullerton Baseball

More like this:

Lanes Reopening Where Possible For Independence Day Holiday Travel
Jul 2, 2025
Rep. Davidsmeyer Sponsors Photo Contest
May 20, 2025
State Treasurer Michael Frerichs Will Return a Record Number of Checks to Illinoisans
6 days ago
Saturday, May 17, 2025, and Sunday, May 18, 2025, Play It Again Sports Scoreboard
May 19, 2025
Lanes Reopening Where Possible For Memorial Day Holiday Travel
May 23, 2025

 