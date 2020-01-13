ALTON - Tony’s Restaurant's new loca tion officially opened on Thursday night.

Now called Tony’s Steakhouse and Bar, it’s the same local favorite, with a few changes.

“Same owners, same staff, same great food, just in a new location,” said employee Kendra Eberhart.

The new location is only a few blocks down from the old one, now located at 102 West 9th in Alton.

“It’s a fresh start here at the new location. We had issues with flooding at our old spot, and even though its a different location, it’s the same Tony’s,” said Eberhart.

Though the new location is a lot smaller, the inside is decorated with a classy and comfortable feel. There’s still plenty of room for dinner crowds, and extra space by the bar.

Tony’s is currently serving a more limited menu as they get used to the transition of the new location. Pizza isn’t yet available, but it will be soon for carryout from the bar.

“We’re very grateful for everyone who has been so supportive of Tony’s through this transition. We want to welcome everyone out to come to see the new location, eat some food, and stop by the bar. Tony’s has been around for a long time and we plan to be around for a lot longer,” said Eberhart.

Tony’s menu consists of steaks, pasta, seafood, a large appetizer selection and plenty of wine and drinks to choose from.

The transition of the move for Tony’s was a smooth one. The last day at the old location was December 30th, so there wasn’t much time without Tony’s food and atmosphere available to Alton. The past week was spent getting employees used to the new location and hosting a few soft opening nights for friends and family to get staff ready.

Keep up with Tony’s on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ Tonyssteakhouseandbar/ or give them a call at 618-462-8384

