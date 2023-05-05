Theater Thursday! Ding Dong Opens May 5th!

ALTON - Alton Little Theater is preparing for the last production of their 89th season, “Ding Dong,” with show dates running throughout the month of May. In addition to Opening Night on May 5, the show will also run on the evenings of May 6, 10, and 11-13, as well as matinee shows on May 7 and 14.

Evening shows will start at 7:30 p.m. while matinee shows begin at 2 p.m. The comedy play’s story takes place in Paris and is described as a “French farce about four women who have great fun turning the tables on their many-timing lover.”

Tickets for each performance are available online on the Alton Little Theater website, where you can also buy season tickets.

Director Lee Cox has planned a signature drink for every performance and other treats, as well as prizes including a beautiful basket of amenities and eight $200 gift certificates to My Just Desserts which will be raffled off. Incidentally, Cox said the closest English translation to the play’s original French name is “My Just Desserts.”

This production features two first-time actresses, Joan Marie Wood and Darla Hook. Wood is “a retired elementary school teacher who is attempting theater for the first time in her life,” she said. She plays the role of Marie-Louise, a maid who just happens to keep picking up “tidbits of information.” Wood said she feels the role was “hand-made” for her and described it as “the role of a lifetime.”

Hook plays the part of Barbara, a high-class call girl paid by Robert Regnier (played by Josh Sarver) to imitate his wife Juliette (played by Gail Drillinger). Director Cox said Hook, a professional wrestler, had never worn a dress or heels before taking on the role, but has since learned to embody the character.

Kevin Frakes plays the part of Bernard Marcellin, whose wife Jacqueline (played by Kathy Piercey) is having an affair with Robert. Frakes is present on stage for the entire show with 403 lines of dialogue. He described the show as “a lot of fun” and encouraged people to buy their tickets soon.

“The whole thing is just crazy, and it’s a lot of fun,” he said. “This cast is great, and I tell you what: if you don’t come see this show, you are really going to miss something. So please, buy tickets and come see this show, because we worked really hard and I think you’ll really enjoy it.”

To find out more about Alton Little Theater, visit their website or Facebook page. The full Theater Thursday segment featuring interviews with all cast members and Director Cox can be watched at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

