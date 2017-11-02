BRIGHTON - Officials from the Village of Brighton said they are unsure why Tom's Supermarket - the only major grocery store in Brighton - closed Sunday.

One official said the store closed Sunday, and employees were given as short of a notice as Friday regarding the store's uncertain future. That official said she was unsure regarding the conditions of the closure, adding the village has not heard anything about it from the store's owner, who the official said lives in Southern Illinois.

"We really need a grocery store here in town, so we're sad to see it go," she said. "Hopefully we can get some answers soon"

As recently as October, the grocery store had plans to host an Ace Hardware store within its walls, but according to an Oct. 18, 2017, post on the store's Facebook timeline, those plans did not go through, despite a "coming soon" banner on the building.

In the post, the supermarket said the following:

We are sorry to inform the community that there will not be an Ace Hardware Store coming to Tom's. Unfortunately, Ace wanted more square footage than we could give without sacrificing most of the store. We are truly sorry for getting any hopes up, and misinforming the community. We hope you will continue to shop our store and appreciate you understanding of this matter.

It is not known at this time if Ace Hardware not moving into the space had any effect on the supermarket's overall closure.

