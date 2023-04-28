ALTON - The 3rd annual Sandbach Strong Golf Scramble is being held tomorrow, April 29, starting at 8 a.m. at The Woodlands Golf Club & Banquet Facility located at 2839 Harris Lane in Alton. All proceeds raised from the tournament will go to The December 5th Fund, an organization “dedicated to helping families forget cancer, just for one day.”

The event is a four-person scramble that includes contests like Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, and more. Breakfast and registration begin at 8 a.m. with the tournament’s shotgun start beginning at 9 a.m.

Last year’s tournament raised over $9,000 for The December 5th Fund and is currently on track to exceed those numbers for the tournament this year.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The December 5th Fund's mission is to give an amazing day without worry to local families dealing with cancer,” Executive Director Thomas Wiley said. “While families are out enjoying their day, D5F volunteers are back at their home tackling household chores often ignored when someone in the family has cancer. When the family returns, it's to a house of hope and love, not a to-do list.”

The tournament was started by Alton resident Justin Sandbach, a cancer survivor himself who is living with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Justin received support services from The December 5th Fund while he went through treatment which in turn led Sandbach to begin raising funds for local non-profits through his golf tournament.

The December 5th Fund has been the recipient of these funds for the past two years. The organization is named for the last good day (December 5, 2015) Wiley’s late wife had before she passed from complications related to breast cancer in January 2016.

To find out more about the organization or donate, visit december5th.org.

More like this: