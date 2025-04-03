BETHALTO — Chase Butler showcased his skills on the baseball diamond early this week, recording two hits despite Civic Memorial High School's loss to Alton High. The performance further solidified Butler's status as one of the Eagles' leading hitters this season.

Butler's contributions have not gone unnoticed, as he has been named the Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of the Month for Civic Memorial.

CM baseball head coach Chris Fair praised Butler's impact on the team, calling him a sparkplug in the lineup.

"He is having a great season," Fair said. "He is a well-built kid and hits the ball hard. He is also a pitcher and we will be using him a lot on the mound as the season progresses. He is a key player for us."

As the season unfolds, Butler's dual role as a hitter and pitcher is expected to be crucial for the Eagles' success.