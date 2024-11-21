BETHALTO - Civic Memorial High School's Landon Kearbey is making a name for himself in the world of cross country, showcasing significant improvement as he approaches the final year of his high school athletic career. The junior runner recently competed at the IHSA Class 2A Boys State Cross Country Meet, where he finished 74th with a time of 15:36.30.

For his tremendous time at state and the regional and sectional meets for CM, Landon is an individual Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete of the Month.

Kearbey's journey has been marked by consistent progress. As a freshman, he recorded a time of 19 minutes, but his dedication and hard work have transformed him into a highly competitive athlete, clocking in at 15:19 as a best this season. His coach, Jake Peal, highlighted Kearbey's commitment, stating, "He had a really good summer and worked really hard. The miles you put in year after year add up to be when you dive into developing your craft."

Kearbey's recent performances include a fifth-place finish at the regional meet in Jacksonville, where he completed the race in 15:19, and a 19th-place finish at the Olney Sectional with a time of 15:53.9.

With two years of track and field and another year of cross country ahead of him, Kearbey is poised for further success in the sport. Peal expressed optimism for Kearbey's future, noting, "He is another one of the fantastic runners I had this season, and I look for big things from him in the seasons ahead."

