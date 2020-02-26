ALTON - Tom Haine, Republican candidate for Madison County State's Attorney, issued this statement about the Harvey Weinstein decision.

“I congratulate the prosecutors, court, jurors, but especially the brave women who came forward and testified against Harvey Weinstein on a significant victory for justice yesterday,” said Tom Haine, Republican Candidate for State’s Attorney. “Weinstein is a true predator. He used his power and money to prey on vulnerable women for years. Finally, due to the courage of his victims and strong prosecutorial work in the face of a well-funded and aggressive defense team, justice is being done. He was not convicted on all charges but was convicted of sex crimes against two victims and now faces 29 years in prison (he is now 67). I hope Weinstein gets the maximum available prison sentence.”

Article continues after sponsor message

“While a military prosecutor for the Army Judge Advocate General's Corps, I saw first-hand how sexual crimes destroy families and lives, even within a close military community, and did everything I could to fight this scourge,” said Haine. “I received advanced training on sexual assault trial advocacy and victim interview techniques, and trained thousands of Army troops on sexual assault prevention. And I successfully prosecuted over one hundred criminal cases including numerous sex crimes.”

"The Weinstein victory is an example of what can happen when prosecutors are willing to take even difficult cases to trial," said Haine. "As your State’s Attorney my office will aggressively prosecute sexual assault crimes and bring justice to victims.”

More like this: