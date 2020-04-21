EDWARDSVILLE -Tom Haine, Republican candidate for Madison County State's Attorney, made a statement Tuesday on Missouri's lawsuit in federal court seeking to hold China and its leaders legally responsible for the personal and economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I applaud this effort," said Tom Haine, Republican candidate for Madison County State's Attorney. "As State's Attorney, I will look into filing a similar lawsuit on behalf of Madison County. There is legal precedent for such an action, including the opioid lawsuits and those holding Saudi Arabia liable for complicity in the 9/11 attacks. I look forward to working with state and federal authorities to find the best way to recoup the damage China's actions have caused to Madison County citizens and businesses.

"As Missouri's complaint states: 'An appalling campaign of deceit, concealment, misfeasance, and inaction by Chinese authorities unleashed this pandemic. During the critical weeks of the initial outbreak, Chinese authorities deceived the public, suppressed crucial information, arrested whistle blowers, denied human-to-human transmission in the face of mounting evidence, destroyed critical medical research, permitted millions of people to be exposed to the virus, and even hoarded personal protective equipment — thus causing a global pandemic that was unnecessary and preventable.'

"Now, Madison County residents have sickened and died, local businesses are devastated, government expenditures are skyrocketing, and people are living in fear. I believe China should be held liable in court for the damage it has done to Madison County," Haine said.

