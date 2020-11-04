GODFREY - Godfrey Public Safety Administrator Chris Sichra is advising local residents and motorists to prepare and pre-plan for a temporary railroad crossing closure announced earlier this week by Union Pacific Railroad.

Union Pacific RR will be temporarily closing the Tolle Lane railroad crossing to conduct routine maintenance and repair work next Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Work shall begin in the evening on Monday, November 9th at 6 PM and will continue overnight until Tuesday, November 10th until 6 AM, afterwards the crossing shall be opened to full traffic.

Sichra states that Union Pacific will be coordinating the closure and detour route.

Local first responders and mutual aid agencies-Fire, Police, EMS (and utility companies) have already been notified of the closure so they can adjust emergency response or operational routes. Residents and motorists should also try to avoid the area and pre-plan to consider alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the temporary shutdown.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

For any community concerns or complaints, you can contact Union Pacific at https://www.up.com/aboutup/contact/ or call (402)-544-5000

