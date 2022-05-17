EDWARDSVILLE - Brooke Tolle drove in two runs while Avery Hamilton went all the way inside the circle, striking out four as Edwardsville won a non-conference softball game over Mascoutah 10-2 Monday afternoon at the Edwardsville District 7 Sports Complex.

The Tigers jumped out to an 8-0 lead after the first three innings, scoring five in the first, two in the second and one in the third, with both teams scoring twice in the fifth to give Edwardsville its win, the fourth in a row and 25th in their last 26 games.

Tatum Van Ryswyk led the Tigers offense with three hits, while Hamilton, Sydney Lawrence and Emily Wolff each had two hits and a RBI, Zoie Boyd had a pair of hits, Tolle had a hit to go along with her two RBIs and both Jillian Hawkes and Ryleigh Owens had a hit apiece.

Hamilton tossed her complete game inside of the circle to gain the win, allowing two runs on seven hits, one earned, with no walks, and four strikeouts.

The Indians are now 7-21 for the year, while the Tigers advance to 25-2 and next play at O'Fallon on Tuesday afternoon, then conclude the regular season at home, playing Jersey on Thursday and Waterloo on Friday, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

Edwardsville will host a Class 4A regional tournament and opens against Quincy on May 24 at 4:30 p.m., followed by Collinsville going up against Alton at 6 p.m. The regional final is set for Friday, May 27 at 4:30 p.m.

