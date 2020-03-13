ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - Paper towels, toilet paper, and hand sanitizers are the big-ticket items at the store right now, going about as fast as they are stocked on shelves.

Walmart’s policy is not to comment on sales of specific items, said Casey Staheli, National Media Relations Manager, on Friday.

A survey of Walmart’s around the region showed toilet paper, towels and hand sanitizers are going quickly but at the same time, Walmart said shipments of items have stepped up.

“In regard to the coronavirus, we are empowering our managers to possibly limit the number of things purchase and adjust hours to do additional cleaning,” Staheli said. “We are empowering our managers to limit the number of things available for purchase and adjust hours to do additional cleaning. We are also possibly rerouting some trucks to places needing more supplies than another.”

Walmart said "first and foremost," the business is taking preventive measures to keep the stores clean and maintain a healthy environment.

"Stores are cleaned daily, which includes using sanitizing solutions in high-touch, high-traffic areas," Walmart said. "We have increased associates focus on cleaning and dedicated an associate to maintain key areas throughout the day. We've seen increased foot traffic, so we're sending additional cleaning supplies for use in places like the registers and shopping carts.

"Looking forward, we are pursuing easier ways to sanitize shopping carts. We also have plans in place for third-party sanitation should it be needed for a store impacted by the virus. And we are evaluating whether to modify store hours at some 24-hour facilities to allow for additional cleaning."

Walgreens around the region were also encountering brisk toilet papers, paper towels and hand sanitizer sales. Face masks have been difficult to obtain because many are going to the medical sector.

Walgreens appears to be replenishing the items as quickly as possible each day.

Monica Schwegel of Schwegel’s Grocery in Alton, said paper products like toilet paper and paper towels are moving fast, but their supplier is keeping up with the demand.

“The sale of toilet paper and paper towels are about two to three times as fast normal,” she said.

She said to date there have not been enormous changes in shoppers' food-purchasing habits at the store but she knows that could change.

