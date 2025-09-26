Today in the Riverbend area, expect a high near 81 degrees with a low around 52 degrees. The day will be mostly sunny and pleasant with light north-northwest winds at about 5 mph. The air feels very comfortable with highs that seem warmer at around 85 degrees in the sun.

Allergy alert: Mold levels are moderate, so those sensitive should take precautions. Grass and ragweed pollen are low, and the UV index stands at a moderate level of 5, so appropriate sun protection is advised.

Tomorrow's forecast calls for a high of 83 degrees and a low of 53 degrees. It will be sunny with warm temperatures and light southwest winds. A beautiful start to the weekend is expected with plenty of sunshine and pleasant conditions.

