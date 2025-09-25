Today will be partly sunny with the clouds giving way to sun as the day goes on. The high temperature will reach 77 degrees, feeling like a pleasant 78 degrees during the day. Tonight will be clear with a low around 52 degrees and a chilly feel.

Allergy alert: Mold levels are high, so those with allergies should take precautions. Grass, ragweed, and tree pollen are low, offering some relief.

Tomorrow's Outlook: Mostly sunny and pleasant with a high near 78°F and a low close to 51°F. Winds will be lighter than today, making for a comfortable day outside.

