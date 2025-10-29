Expect a rainy, blustery day in the area with a high near 55 and a low dropping to 40 tonight. Winds will be breezy to windy from the north-northeast, gusting up to 39 mph. It currently feels chilly at 48 degrees.

The morning starts wet with lighter rain, continuing into early afternoon with steady rain and gusty winds making it feel cooler than the thermometer shows. Cloud cover will be heavy all day, leaving very little sunshine. By evening, the skies will begin to clear with intermittent clouds and lighter winds, setting the stage for a cooler, crisp night.

Allergy levels remain low today, with mold spores being the primary allergen but at minimal levels.

Tomorrow, look for a breezy start with mostly sunny skies and a high near 55, dipping to a low around 38. It will feel chilly again, but with some sunshine to brighten the day.

For up-to-the-minute conditions and updates, visit RiverBender.com/weather.

