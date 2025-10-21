You can expect a mostly sunny day in the River Bend and Metro East areas with a high of 61 and a low of 40. Winds will be quite breezy, coming from the west at 17 mph with gusts up to 43 mph. Despite the sunshine, the afternoon will feel a bit cooler with a feels like temperature around 57.

This morning starts out clear and crisp, then the afternoon stays mostly sunny but windy. The wind will be strong enough to remind you to hold onto your hats. Evening brings clear skies and a chilly feel with temperatures dropping into the 40s and wind gusts still around 25 mph. Overnight remains clear and chilly with lows around 40.

The allergy outlook shows moderate mold levels and low ragweed, with air quality considered moderate for particle pollution.

Tomorrow will be sunny and breezy as well, with a high near 61 and a low around 38. Expect another cool but bright day.

