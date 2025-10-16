You can expect a mostly sunny and very warm day in the River Bend and Metro East area, with a high near 83 and a low around 59. Winds will come in from the east-southeast at about 9 mph, gusting up to 18 mph. The chance of rain is very low, under 5 percent. It feels like 83 degrees during the afternoon.

This morning will start cool but clear, warming steadily through the afternoon under plenty of sunshine. By evening, partly cloudy skies will appear, with a gentle southeast breeze continuing. Overnight, clouds will hold steady with lows near 59 degrees and light winds. No rain is expected.

Air quality is moderate with mold as the primary allergen today. UV levels are moderate, so consider sun protection if you're outside for long.

Tomorrow will remain warm with a high around 82 and a low near 64. Expect partly sunny skies with a few clouds and a light south wind. The chance of thunderstorms increases late Saturday night, so keep an eye on the forecast.

For live updates, visit RiverBender.com/weather.