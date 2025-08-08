Today's high will reach 93 degrees with a low of 72. Expect sunny skies with hot and humid conditions. It will feel as hot as 100 degrees, so be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks if you're doing any strenuous activities outside. There are no watches, warnings, or advisories currently in effect.

Allergy levels show a moderate ragweed count, low grass, mold, and tree pollen. The UV index is very high at 9, so sunscreen is recommended if you're spending time outdoors.

Tomorrow's forecast calls for more of the same with a high of 93 and a low of 72. It will be sunny, hot, and humid again, with a very hot feels like temperature of 101 degrees. Winds will be from the south-southeast at about 10 mph with gusts up to 23 mph.

Remember to drink plenty of water, wear light clothing, and limit outdoor exertion during peak heat hours. For more details, visit https://riverbender.com/weather.

