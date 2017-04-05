The St. Louis Cardinals announced that their game against the Chicago Cubs this afternoon has been postponed due to the severe weather forecasted for this afternoon and night.

The two teams will make up the game tomorrow afternoon at 12:45 PM. Fans holding tickets to today’s game should use those same tickets for admittance to tomorrow’s make-up game. Busch Stadium gates will open at 11:15 AM.

Article continues after sponsor message

–Mike Matheny shared the postponed game will force no change to the rotation, Lance Lynn will remain the scheduled starter with Mike Leake and Michael Wacha opening the weekend series against Cincinnati.

–Tyler Lyons had a good bullpen session yesterday and is expected to be sent out on a rehab assignment as soon as he receives clearance. The Cardinals are looking for him to get stretched out and face additional game competition before he returns.

Trevor Rosenthal also threw a bullpen yesterday but Matheny shared his circumstance is different–the reliever is scheduled to have at least one more bullpen session. The next step will be determined at that time, but he could be ready to move back to the 25-man roster without a rehab assignment.

photo credit: Bill Greenblatt/UPI