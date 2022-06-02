Today's Activities Surrounding World Wide Technology Raceway's Inaugural Nascar Cup Series Race (june 2)

ST. LOUIS - Events leading up to Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 get started today and you can still get tickets.

PLEASE NOTE: Although Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter is sold out, tickets still may be available on the TicketSmarter resale site: https://www.ticketsmarter.com/venues/world-wide-technology-raceway-at-gateway?utm_source=wwtr&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=partners

Thursday, June 2:

4-8 p.m. – WWTR Ballpark Village Fan Fest presented by Enterprise (601 Clark Ave., across from Busch Stadium, downtown St. Louis).

Article continues after sponsor message

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson: 4-4:15 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Cole Custer (TBD).

6 p.m. – NASCAR haulers depart WWTR staging lot.

6:30 p.m. – NASCAR hauler parade passes Ballpark Village Fan Fest presented by Enterprise and Busch Stadium.

Link to weekend schedule: https://wwtraceway.com/inaugural-wwtr-nascar-cup-series-weekend-schedule/

More like this: