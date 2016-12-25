EDWARDSVILLE - A visit from Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus warmed the hearts of several children and families recently at the Edwardsville Police Department’s Annual Shop With A Cop event.

Santa and Mrs. Claus had a visit to Edwardsville planned recently, first for a middle school event that was iced out, then the next morning at the Shop With A Cop event.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus were there greeting children and families who were participating with the Edwardsville Police officers in the touching event. Each child was given $200 to shop for their needs at Target and a police officer joined them. A total of 21 children participated. Edwardsville’s Fraternal Order of Police raised the funds for the shopping spree.

This was the fifth time Mr. and Mrs. Claus have been invited to come out and participate in the Shop With A Cop event.

“This is very important to us, we enjoy it every year,” Mrs. Claus said of the Target pre-Christmas day for children in need. “We are extremely thrilled to be contacted by the Edwardsville Police Department to attend. We come every year to visit. Anytime we are invited, we go visit the children.”

Mrs. Claus said nothing warms her heart more to see people’s generosity and watching the officers with the children.

“It is great to see the police officers with the kids here,” she said. “It’s not surprising, I have seen police officers with the public for a lot of years and it doesn’t surprise me, but it is nice for the public to see them in this light.”

For Mrs. Claus, she said Christmas “means the world.”

“I think every year about these officers and what Christmas really means,” she said. “I hope people today remember what Christmas is all about and they are kind to each other. Always remember to be kind.”

