GODFREY – The Nature Institute is excited to offer a family event for members diligently supporting the organization’s mission. Family Fun Day, scheduled for April 30 from 10 a.m. - to 12 p.m., invites families to play games together, meet animal ambassadors from Treehouse Wildlife Center, and grab an ice cream sundae. This event is a thank you to the people that continue to support TNI’s mission of fostering awareness and appreciation of the natural world through education, restoration, and preservation. As a non-profit, TNI is supported solely through funding provided by memberships, generous donations, program fees, and grants. If you’re interested in becoming a member, information can be found at www.TheNatureInstitute.org. Memberships start as low as $30.

The Nature Institute, located at 2213 South Levis Lane in Godfrey, IL, will host activities available starting at 10 a.m. Self-led activities and Minute-to-Win-It games can be discovered throughout the property. Ice cream sundaes will be served up, and scavenger hunts will challenge you to see TNI in new ways. The trails will only be open to members that would like to enjoy a spring stroll admiring the new leaves and wildflowers. They will reopen to the public after 1 p.m.

Pre-registration is appreciated, but not required, for the event. All activities are free for current TNI members. While individual members are welcome to attend, family memberships or higher are required for family groups. Membership may be purchased the day of the event on-site.

In other news, The Nature Institute is offering a Wilderness First Aid course for interested adults. This course gives participants the training needed to administer first aid in wilderness situations. This is valuable training for outdoor enthusiasts, outdoor professionals, and scout troop leaders. Upon successful completion of the course, attendees will receive a 3-year certification in Wilderness First Aid and Adult CPR through Wilderness Medical Associates. Registration before April 29 is highly encouraged for the training on May 28-29. The cost of this two-day training is $250 for members and $270 for non-members.

More information on TNI’s programs and other events can be found by visiting www.TheNatureInstitute.org or by calling (618)-466-9930.

