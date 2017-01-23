EDWARDSVILLE - A sign has gone up at the edge of Edwardsville Crossing that says: TJ Maxx is coming soon. On Monday afternoon it was confirmed that is true.

TJ Maxx will occupy the old Office Depot space in Edwardsville Crossing next to Dierberg’s, Walt Williams, economic/community development director for the City of Edwardsville, said.

Kirkland’s, Ross and Men’s Wearhouse are all located close to where the new TJ Maxx will be, so it is another wonderful addition for major retailers in Edwardsville and the region, Williams said. TJ Maxx may open in Edwardsville by end of March, depending on building renovation.

“TJ Maxx will fill out that old Office Depot space nicely,” Williams said. “We are very happy that Capitol Land Group has come through and found a tenant for that location.”

When Edwardsville analyzes leakage reports, one of the top items on the list is that people tend to spend money outside the Edwardsville area at retail stores.

“We are excited about having TJ Maxx and keeping more of those dollars in the City of Edwardsville,” Williams said.

Williams added he believes the new TJ Maxx will not only be popular with adults but nearby Southern Illinois University Edwardsville students.

The TJX Companies, Inc. operates TJ Maxx and Marshalls, along with HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post. The company website said it operates more than 3,600 stores in nine countries, with three e-commerce sites.

“We see ourselves as a global, off-price, value retailer and our mission is to deliver great value to our customers through the combination of brand, fashion, price, and quality,” the company said on the site. “We offer a rapidly changing assortment of brand name and designer merchandise at prices generally 20 percent to 60 percent below department and specialty store regular prices on comparable merchandise, every day.

With our value proposition and exciting treasure-hunt shopping experience, we believe that our demographic reach is among the widest in retail. We attract a broad range of fashion and value conscious customers across many income levels and demographic groups.”

